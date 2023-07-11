Principals are leaving their jobs at an accelerating rate in Pa.

In 2022-2023, Black males had the second highest principal attrition rate in Pennsylvania at 17.4%, according to a new study by Penn State’s Center for Education Evaluation and Policy Analysis. —UNSPLASH PHOTO.

Principals are leaving their jobs at an accelerating rate in Pennsylvania.

A new report by Penn State’s Center for Education Evaluation and Policy Analysis shows that nearly 15.4% of principals left Pennsylvania schools between 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. The 4.2% increase is the highest since accurate employment records have been kept.

chill@phillytrib.com 215-893-5716

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.