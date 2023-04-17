Police are searching for two suspects in a shooting that injured two women at Lincoln University in Chester County on Saturday night.
The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. during the school’s annual Yardfest, or Spring-Fling event, which drew thousands of people.
Authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying two individuals wearing white T-shirts who were being sought for questioning in connection with the shooting.
The victims were on the second floor of the university’s LLC building when they were both hit by a single bullet that was reportedly fired from a bathroom in the building.
One woman was sitting on a bench in the hallway when she was struck in the thigh. The other woman, who was standing nearby, was hit in the ankle.
The two women were taken to nearby Christiana Hospital for treatment. One is listed in stable condition, and the other has been released.
The two women were unacquainted and neither was a student at the school, which they were visiting for the special event.
“Thousands of people were terrified during this unexpected shooting,” which led to a crowd of people running for cover. “It is very fortunate that there were no fatalities,” said a statement from District Attorney Deb Ryan’s office.
“The two young women and the people who were present deserve justice for this alarming incident. We need the public’s help to solve this case.”
No other details were given about the suspects other than the color of their shirts.
The historically Black university, located near Oxford, was on lockdown while police searched for the perpetrators, but the lockdown was lifted Sunday night.
The shooting occurred close to the end of the school year at Lincoln, which has about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Classes wrap up on Friday, and the last big event will be Founder’s Day on April 29.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call campus security at 484-365-7211 or Chester County police at 610-344-6801.
