Lincoln University

Lincoln University is in Chester County. —Submitted photo

Police are searching for two suspects in a shooting that injured two women at Lincoln University in Chester County on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. during the school’s annual Yardfest, or Spring-Fling event, which drew thousands of people.

