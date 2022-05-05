Police found a man shot dead on the campus of Widener University Thursday afternoon.
Officers discovered the man, who was not a student, with various gunshot wounds at the intersection of 14th and Potter streets around 1:30 p.m., Chester City Police Department Capt. Matthew P. Goldschmidt said. However, he said the shooting itself happened on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street, several blocks away.
It was unclear how the man made his way to campus. After he was found, he was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Goldschmidt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.