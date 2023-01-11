The new leader of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) said Wednesday the group will support issues that impact Black and brown people such as police reform and expansion of workers’ and voters’ rights.
“We are celebrating a milestone- the 50th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus. We will take this year to engage Black and Brown communities across the commonwealth as we support Black leadership and invest in those communities,” said State Rep. Donna Bullock, D-195th and PLCB chairperson. “Legislation and policy will be generated by the people and include police reform, rights for Black workers, expanding and protecting voters’ rights, providing more resources to Black-owned businesses, and the very important CROWN act.”
The PLBC officially installed officers to serve in the 2023-24 legislative session on Jan. 5, in a virtual ceremony that included guests Gov. Tom Wolf, former PLBC members Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis and U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee, and other dignitaries, PLBC members and former members.
Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania Judge Lori Dumas administered the oath of office.
The following members were installed as officers: Bullock as Chairperson; State Rep. Napoleon Nelson, D.-154th, as Vice Chairperson; State Rep. Darisha Parker, D-198th, as secretary; and State Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, D-49th, as treasurer.
For more than a year, Crown Act legislation introduced by State Rep. and House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-191st, has languished in committee.
More than a dozen states, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York and cities such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh has passed versions of the Crown Act, which prohibit discrimination in educational, professional and employment opportunities based on hair styles, popular among African Americans and people of color.
Formed as an official caucus in 1973, the PLBC was created to empower Black legislators and to serve as an information and advocacy vehicle to advance the interests of Black, Latino and state residents of color.
At first because of racial discrimination many of the original members were afraid to meet in open and met in secret to establish a shared legislative agenda.
“This is a moment 50 years in the making. We are sending folks to Congress, the lieutenant governor's office, all over this country to continue the good work that we do here in the General Assembly," Bullock said. "Two years before PLBC was formally formed, Black members met in secret. We are not meeting in the shadows anymore. We are doing the work. We are getting the job done."
This year, the PLBC has the largest and most diverse membership in our commonwealth’s history, she said, including members representing Black, Latino and Asian communities in the state.
“While we center our policies on Black Pennsylvanians, we acknowledge that it's with our coalition – together – that we are stronger. This coalition of leaders of color will no longer be silenced," Bullock said. "But tonight, I'm inspired by us - the collective of us - and what we can do together. We have the power to move some mountains and shake some tables and I'm ready to get things shaking.”
