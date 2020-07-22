Looking to make further change from our unprecedented moment, a Democratic lawmaker from Pittsburgh wants Pennsylvania to officially acknowledge what’s already plain to the Commonwealth’s Black residents: From high blood pressure and diabetes to maternal mortality rates, racism is a public health crisis.
To change that, state Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, is floating a plan to establish a new task force within the state Heath Department charged with addressing “systemic racism that results in shorter life expectancies, poorer health conditions, lower incomes and other adverse effects that disproportionately affects Black, Brown and Indigenous communities.” The effort would be conducted in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.
“Racism is a public health problem that contributes to higher levels of stress, greater exposure to risk factors, reduced access to medical and social services, and ultimately to excess levels of disease, disability and death,” the Pittsburgh lawmaker wrote in a Tuesday memo seeking support for his proposal. “As public policy leaders, we must respond to those in the field of public health telling us these issues are of concern to us all.”
If it’s approved by the House and Senate, and signed into law, the new task force would be charged with “reviewing and providing recommendations to the Governor and General Assembly on policies to reduce disparities between people of color and white residents throughout the Commonwealth,” Wheatley wrote.
Racial disparities in access to healthcare were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wheatley and other Black lawmakers have observed.
Take maternal mortality, for instance. According to data compiled by the National Center for Health Statistics, the maternal death rate for all mothers showed an estimated 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, when 658 women died. Of the 658 women who died of maternal causes in 2018, Black women died at a rate of 2.5 times higher than white women.
“Historically, the dire state of Black maternal health in our state and across the country isn’t new. The causes of these health disparities run deep throughout our healthcare system,” Democratic Reps. Morgan Cephas, Margo Davidson, Summer Lee, and Joanna McClinton, all Black women lawmakers, wrote in an April 14 op-Ed for the Capital-Star.
“Even the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have acknowledged that racial bias is contributing to the disproportionate number of pregnancy-related deaths among women of color. Healthcare providers spend less time with Black patients, ignore our symptoms, dismiss and undertreat our pain.” the lawmakers wrote.
Wheatley acknowledged those disparities in his “Dear Colleague” memo, while also noting that “at the same time, outcry over systemic racism and police brutality against African Americans has roiled the nation, and the phrase, ‘Racism is a public health issue’ has become an internet refrain.”
But it doesn’t have to be that way, Wheatley wrote, as he implored his colleagues to support the bill.
“We have the tools to identify ways in which discrimination is hurting the health and well-being of the people we represent,” Wheatley wrote.
