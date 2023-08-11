Taalibudeen “Taalib” Ibn Hasdn Anderson, 22, and Tariq Anderson, 23, both of the 5600 block of Boyer Street, in Philadelphia were arrested in Montgomery Country, Pa. this week for using the stolen drivers’ license and military ID of an Army soldier to by 14-firearms.

Both men are person’s not allowed to buy fire-arms, by law, and one of the guns they bought illegally may have been used in a July 22 shooting in West Philadelphia, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. A tan five-seven firearm illegally purchased by Taalibudeen Anderson on July 1 was recovered when police obtained a search-warrant for a car involved in the shooting at 4224 Parrish Street.

