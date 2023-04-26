Gun violence prevention

At the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Democrats advanced four gun-control bills through committee to the House of Representatives on Wednesday. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and City Council President Darrell Clarke are urging the passage of a group of new gun bills that were approved by the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee.

Under the changes proposed in House Bills 338, 714, 731 and 1018:

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.