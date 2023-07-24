School Funding Lawsuit

The Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg. A Pennsylvania judge ruled Feb. 7 that the state’s funding of public education falls woefully short.

— AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

 Julio Cortez

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers should take action to address a judge's ruling that Pennsylvania's system of funding public schools violates the constitutional rights of students in poorer school districts now that the decision won't be appealed, lawyers for the districts and groups that sued said Monday.

The deadline to appeal the February decision came and went over the weekend, the lawyers said.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.