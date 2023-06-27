Mail in votes

Mail-in ballots for the 2020 election await sorting at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester. — AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

 Matt Slocum

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state court on Tuesday rejected the latest Republican effort to throw out the presidential battleground state's broad mail-in voting law that has become a GOP target following former President Donald Trump's baseless claims about election fraud.

It is the latest of several refusals by a state court to invalidate Pennsylvania's 2019 mail-in voting law, enacted barely months before the COVID-19 pandemic began and Trump began attacking mail-in voting.

The Associated Press 

