The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) hosted a hearing Thursday on the impact COVID-19 has had on Philadelphia’s Black community.
The hearing included doctors, professors and community organizers who testified on how the virus has disproportionately affected communities of color and efforts that are needed to address the disparities.
“Although initially characterized as the ‘great equalizer,’ striking racial inequities in COVID-19 outcomes began to emerge in late March 2020 in Philadelphia and other cities across the country and have persisted throughout the pandemic, with Black Americans and other marginalized racial groups being disproportionately impacted,” said Sharrelle Barber, an epidemiologist with Drexel’s Dornsife School of Public Health.
“Mirroring national trends, Blacks in Philadelphia have higher rates of COVID-19 compared to whites across most age groups and have higher rates of mortality,” she said, highlighting findings of a June 2020 brief by the Dornsife School, "COVID-19 in Context: Racism, Segregation, and Racial Inequities in Philadelphia."
The brief said the COVID-19 rate in the most segregated neighborhoods in the city was 23% higher than in the city overall and twice the rate of the least segregated neighborhoods. In more recent studies through January 2021 for racially and economically segregated neighborhoods, inequities persist. The COVID-19 rate in the most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods in the city is 37% higher than the least racially and economically segregated neighborhoods.
“Not only are Blacks more likely to contract and die from COVID-19 compared to whites,” but they are also suffering at “much younger” ages, an issue that has centuries-old roots, Barber said.
“Based on history, past health crisis, and our lived experiences, we knew that while COVID-19 is indiscriminate in its transmission, its propagation within a society steeped in structural racism would undoubtedly lead to disproportionate impacts among marginalized racial groups in this country,” said Barber.
“Racial inequities in COVID-19 outcomes are the consequence of a legacy of racism and white supremacy that has plagued this country for over 400 years and that has created interlocking systems of marginalization that have converged in this moment to increase exposure, transmission, and death among Black Americans and other marginalized racial groups.”
Dr. Chris T. Pernell, chief strategic integration in the Health Equity Office at University Hospital, testified that COVID-19 has also disproportionately affected the life expectancy of Black people. Citing CDC statistics, she said Americans lost a year off their life expectancy for the first half of 2020. The number is more than double for Black people. “Overall, Blacks lost nearly three years of life … from their life expectancies,” Pernell said. “Black men fared the worst, losing three years, to Black women losing 2.3 years.”
Experts testified that COVID-19 has also impacted social issues such as hunger and education.
“COVID highlights again the need for institutions with expertise in serving urban communities,” said Dr. Kathleen Reeves, senior associate dean of health equity, director of the Center for Urban Bioethics and professor of pediatrics at Temple University.
“We see this with the effects on the economy. We see this with how our public schools have been unable to respond to and engage students virtually. Violence in our city was up 68% last year to 499 homicide deaths, the highest number in decades. We are already up 35% this year from last year, on track to see a number for deaths over 600. More and more people are suffering from substance use disorder and overdoses are on the rise. Food insecurity is prevalent in a way we have not seen for decades. All of this is health related and all of these are issues we need to work together to improve.”
As for vaccinations, Pernell said Black people, in addition to other communities of color, are receiving them at lower rates than white people, which is somewhat based in the mistrust of the health care system and barriers to health such as transportation, “perceived costs” and language and literacy barriers.
“Much has been dialogued about the reasons contributing to lower vaccinations in persons of color,” Pernell said. “What is clear is that the issues which impact vaccine uptake are not monolithic for Black and Brown communities.”
Overall, the doctors and medical experts agreed that addressing the inequities would require a mixed approach that includes increased access to quality care, education and cultural understanding.
“There must be the moral and political will to enact an antiracism agenda in health care and society more broadly, and to design and execute multi-pronged racial and health equity solutions based on need in order to achieve health and racial justice,” Pernell said.
Barber shared a similar view.
“As a social epidemiologist, part of my job description is to 'count deaths' and over the past year it has been painful and heartbreaking to bear witness to the deaths caused by the pandemic,” she said.
“The reckless and criminal actions of the past administration coupled with the deep-seeded racism, exploitative capitalism, our fragmented and inhumane health care system and crumbling public health infrastructure all led to the disproportionate deaths among Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and poor people in this country. And that is not only heartbreaking, but it is also enraging. May our collective response to this pandemic and beyond honor the dead and the families and communities they have left behind.”
State Rep. Donna Bullock, D-195th District, who is chair of the Black caucus, said the hearing was necessary to “share the struggles of communities of color, the challenges that existed long before the pandemic, and how we can make strides in addressing equity and fairness in housing, health care, digital access and more.”
State Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-201st District, who chairs the subcommittee on health equity and justice, called for a unified front to address the inequities.
“Collaboration and trust will be imperative to give Black and brown communities the tools necessary to make it through this pandemic safely,” he said. “There are underlying issues that have impacted our communities and create additional challenges, but I firmly believe we can work together to implement campaigns that inform our neighbors, family and friends and help them feel comfortable getting vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.