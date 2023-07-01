Pennsylvania Budget

The green dome sits atop the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 29, 2023. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate passed spending legislation hours ahead of Saturday's start of a new fiscal year, but they lacked agreement with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to keep state government's full spending authority intact.

Without new spending authority in place, the state will be legally barred from making some payments, although a stalemate must typically last weeks before an effect on services is felt.

The Associated Press

