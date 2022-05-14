Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dan Greenstein said there is a growing gap between jobs that require post-secondary education versus those who have the education for those jobs.
“Our programs are aligned with jobs, but jobs have changed,” Greenstein said during a recent Philadelphia Tribune editorial board meeting. “About 60% of Pennsylvania jobs require some form of higher education, but only 51% of adults here have it.
“That gap stretches across the most critical industries that people depend on including health care, education, and business,” he added. “Businesses will not have the workers they need and the products and services people rely on unless more middle and low income students can afford to go to college.”
The state system, which includes Bloomberg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester, is the largest producer of bachelor’s degrees in Pennsylvania with nearly 90,000 students.
Over 80% of the student body resides in Pennsylvania and 78% of graduates from Pennsylvania are working within the Commonwealth within three years after earning their degrees.
Since 2016, the number of students seeking certificates along with their degrees has increased by 70% and the number of high school students taking state system university classes has doubled.
Last year, the universities created 23 new degree programs and 60 new certificate programs to address workforce needs.
They conferred nearly 24,000 degrees and certificates in high demand industries like STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), health, business and education.
According to a study last year, state system universities contributed to $4 billion in economic impact to Pennsylvania, representing $8.30 for every dollar of state funds.
“What we’ve seen in the data, is that the earning of someone who starts at one of our schools as a low-income student, 10 years after they graduate they’re earning about the same as someone who started as a high income student,” Greenstein said.
“However, there are differences as far as 10% to 12% in salary,” he added. “If you think about the low and high income starting point are tens of thousands of dollars apart. You don’t see complete leveling up but you see a huge leveling up effect, which is exactly what you want to see in public universities.”
In order to ensure long-term sustainability of its universities, the state system is redesigning itself. Universities are working with students, faculty and communities to create innovative solutions to meet every benchmark.
At Cheyney University, 25 adults are training in the areas of cybersecurity, industry application, strategic partnerships and professional development through the university’s Workforce Enhancement Network cybersecurity program. The program started in the spring.
“What Cheyney is doing is providing a short course where you get your certificate, which will be followed by a good job that pays a good salary,” Greenstein said.
“If the students want to continue to build on their expertise in IT by taking additional classes or pursuing a degree, students will be able to do so,” he added.
Greenstein said affordability, increasing financial aid and creating multiple pathways to jobs are other areas the state system is looking to address in the near future.
“Not all jobs require a four-year degree, which is why it’s so important that there are affordable pathways through our universities,” Greenstein added.
Greenstein added that state system leaders are calling on the legislature to make an investment in their future by increasing funding.
“A 15% increase in our general fund appropriation would allow us to manage our universities, keep them as strong as they are, but also allow us to give an additional $30 million to students in financial aid,” Greenstein said. “We’ve asked for $200 million in direct student aid. The biggest challenge in higher education today is that it’s not affordable for enough people in Pennsylvania.
“It costs $6,500 or more for a Pennsylvania resident to go to one of our public schools than it would cost a New York state resident to go to an equivalent SUNY school,” he said. “Our students graduate on average with $39,000 worth of debt, $10,000 more than a SUNY student.
“We’re also asking for at least $75 million of the remaining $150 million in federal funds for the state system to continue its robust transformation,” he added. “This funding will not only help our students significantly, but it will mean more jobs and prosperous communities for years to come.”
