Trooper Killed Pennsylvania Funeral

Mourners line up for the funeral for Pennsylvania State Police trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. at the Bayfront Convention Center, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Erie, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed and Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded in separate encounters before Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, was killed Saturday, June 17, police said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

 Greg Wohlford

ERIE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper who was shot and killed earlier this month when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by an armed man was laid to rest Tuesday during a funeral where the state's governor and his colleagues lauded him as a hero who only wanted to serve his community.

Jacques "Jay" F. Rougeau Jr., 29, a native of Corry who lived in Mifflintown, was shot June 17 by Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, authorities have said. Stine also critically wounded another trooper that day in a separate incident before he was shot and killed himself after a manhunt and a fierce gunbattle with law enforcement. Stine's motive remains under investigation.

The Associated Press 

