Almost $4 billion in collectibles, dormant bank and retirement accounts, jewelry, military medals, stocks and uncashed checks in Pennsylvania are waiting to be claimed by their owners.
“Every excuse we have to talk about unclaimed property we do because that is so much money and it could be really helpful to a lot people,” Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity said during a Philadelphia Tribune interview.
One in 10 Pennsylvanians have unclaimed property and the average claim is around $2,000.
Businesses are required to report unclaimed property to the treasury after three years of dormancy if it belongs to a known owner, according to Garrity. If it belongs to an unknown owner, businesses are required to report it to treasury after one year.
Garrity said the Treasury currently has $644 million in unclaimed property owned by Philadelphians.
The department receives several hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed property every year from abandoned safe deposit boxes, banks, colleges and universities, nursing homes and police evidence rooms.
The state’s Treasury Department seeks to return nearly 700 military decorations held in its vault, including Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars and meritorious service medals.
“We’ve returned 72 since I took office in January and we still have more than 659, so we’re trying to get them back to their rightful owners,” Garrity said.
“As a veteran myself, this is very near and dear to my heart and you really cannot put a price tag on those decorations.”
People can visit the Pennsylvania Treasury website to see if they have unclaimed property.
Garrity also touted a proposed savings program that would boost retirement security in the state.
The Keystone Saves program is designed to make it easier for people to save for retirement. The program applies to businesses that have five or more employees, do not offer a retirement plan and have been operating in the commonwealth for more than a year.
“In Pennsylvania we have just over two million folks who haven’t saved for retirement and they don’t have an emergency savings,” Garrity said.
“That’s going to cost the commonwealth $14.5 billion in increased state social services and $1.4 billion in less tax collection.”
“So that’s where Keystone Saves comes in,” she continued. “It helps people save so that when they do retire they can be more independent and less reliant on government services.”
“It’s going to be run just like a public-private partnership,” Garrity said.
“There are two critical factors for Keystone Saves — true individual control and no burden on businesses.”
According to a Pew report, seven states have enacted similar programs, with three launched to date in California, Illinois and Oregon.
State legislators are working on a bill that would enable the Treasury Department to establish the savings program.
“I’m happy to know that we’re going to have a bill introduced and I’m very proud of the fact that it is a bipartisan effort,” Garrity said
She voiced her support of the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Age Adjustment Act. The act introduced by U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran. R-Kan., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., would increase program eligibility and allow people who have developed a disability before a certain age to open ABLE accounts.
“That will allow 6 million more Americans access to be able to save for their disabilities with other impacting their federal programs and that includes a million veterans,” Garrity said.
ABLE accounts, which are managed by states, allow individuals who developed a disability before age 26 to open a savings account for their disability expenses, without the risk of losing disability benefits such as Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid.
Garrity also highlighted Pennsylvania’s 529 College and Career Savings program that helps families save for educational expenses at colleges, universities and technical and career schools. The money can also be used to pay for tuition expenses at elementary or secondary public, private or religious schools.
“This program has paid out more than $4.5 billion for qualified educational expenses over the life of the program and that’s important because Pennsylvania has the second highest student debt in the U.S.,” Garrity said.
