Pennsylvania legislators

Pennsylvania legislators meet for a joint session of the state House and Senate in Harrisburg on Feb. 8.

—AP Photo/Matt Rourke

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that is designed to reduce the number of people on probation and in jail, by limiting the length of probation and preventing people from being sent back to jail for minor violations.

The bill passed on a 45-4 vote and now goes to the House of Representatives, where two similar Senate bills have died without votes in previous legislative sessions. However, with the House now controlled by Democrats, the bill's backers said they were optimistic that it will reach Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro's desk.

