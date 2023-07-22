Students who attend Pennsylvania state system universities will not have their tuition increased for the 2023-2024 academic year.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Board of Governors recently voted to freeze tuition for the fifth straight year.
In-state undergraduate tuition will be $7,716, making tuition flat for six consecutive years from the 2018-2019 year to 2023-2024 year.
Students will also receive $125 million in university-funded financial aid. If tuition had kept pace with inflation since 2018, tuition for students would be 21% higher, according to PASSHE.
The State System, which includes Commonwealth University (Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield), Cheyney, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, PennWest (California, Clarion and Edinboro), Slippery Rock and West Chester universities along with Millersville, Shippensburg and Indiana universities, enrolls the largest number of Pennsylvania residents with nearly 85,000 students.
“Freezing tuition for a fifth consecutive year has been a major priority for the State System universities to best serve our 85,000 students — many of whom are from low- and middle-income families,” said Cynthia Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors, in a written statement.
“Our students depend on PASSHE universities for a high-quality education at the lowest cost,” she said. “The State System is incredibly appreciative to the General Assembly and Governor [Josh] Shapiro for their continued strong investment in PASSHE students and the state-owned, public universities that serve them.
“PASSHE was created to benefit Pennsylvania, and funding from the state is a lifeline for our students to have access to higher education,” she added.
PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein said providing affordable education for state system students has always been a top priority.
“We care about our students so we try to do everything we can to make ourselves affordable for our students,” Greenstein said. “That is really at the heart of everything that we do.”
“We’ve also been able to build a good partnership with the state,” he said. “When we were able to secure a 6% increase in our general fund appropriation from the state, that really enabled us to extend freezing the tuition into a sixth year and we’re really excited about that.”
The House and Senate passed a state budget that would provide an increase of $33 million or 6% to PASSHE universities.
In the last two years, funding has been increased by the state by $108 million with PASSHE receiving $586.6 million during the 2023-2024 year, which is up from $447.5 million in 2021-2022.
“PASSHE is proud of our partnership with the state, which helps Pennsylvania’s students get the education and skills for the most in-demand jobs at the lowest cost,” Greenstein said.
“Higher education is changing, and State System universities are continuing to evolve to meet the new needs of students, employers and Pennsylvania’s economy,” he said.
“Together with the state, we are strengthening the pipeline of talented and skilled people from the classroom to the workforce and providing value to students as they gain the knowledge to build successful careers close to home.”
Nearly 90% of students who attend state system universities are from Pennsylvania. Thirty-three percent of entering students are the first members of their family to go to college and 22% are part-time students, according to PASSHE.
Over 35% of students have family incomes of $48,000 or less. PASSHE universities also contribute $4 billion in economic impact to Pennsylvania and employers in the region.
“We really focus on our students,” Greenstein said. “We’re very careful to reach out to communities all over the state because we’re a public university. We serve traditional high school leaving students. We’re increasing our reach into adult populations and broadening our access.”
“Once we enroll students, we want them to succeed,” he said. “That involves us doing things differently like surrounding students with the best possible supports, improving financial aid and taking money out of our operating budgets and using it to help students pay for college.”
“It requires us to think differently about educational programs, not everybody needs a degree,” he added. “Some people may need a certificate or additional training to help them advance their careers. We’re constantly looking to refine our educational programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.