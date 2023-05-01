Pa. Black-Jewish Caucus

State Rep. Jordan Harris, at podium, was joined by other state lawmakers Monday to announce a legislative Black-Jewish Caucus. —SCREENSHOT

Two state lawmakers announced this week the creation of a legislative Black-Jewish Caucus.

State Reps. Jordan Harris and Jared Solomon, both Democrats from Philadelphia, said the new caucus will explore “the historic relationship between the two groups, reignite the current relationship, and work together to promote social justice.“

Cassie Miller is a reporter at Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

