Two state lawmakers announced this week the creation of a legislative Black-Jewish Caucus.
State Reps. Jordan Harris and Jared Solomon, both Democrats from Philadelphia, said the new caucus will explore “the historic relationship between the two groups, reignite the current relationship, and work together to promote social justice.“
“Black and Jewish people have come together since the Civil Rights Movement to work together for equity and social justice,” Solomon said in a statement. “We are here to revitalize this relationship to take on the challenges of today. Every legislative victory begins with relationship building and two groups working together to address bigotry will be a great start.”
Speaking with lawmakers at the Capitol on Monday, Harris said that the idea for the caucus came from conversations he and Solomon had about the history Black Americans and Jewish Americans have had in supporting each other.
“This is just another opportunity for us to share our commonalities and not allow those things that may show us different keep us apart,” Harris said, asking lawmakers to consider how they can use “the cords that bind us together for the purpose of benefiting the people of Pennsylvania.”
Cassie Miller is a reporter at Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.
