A worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa., in May 2020. A statewide court on Friday declared that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began baselessly attacking it as rife with fraud in 2020′s campaign. — AP Photo/Matt Slocum

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee that had sought to prevent counties from helping voters ensure their ballots count by fixing minor, technical deficiencies on mail-in ballot envelopes.

The judge said county courts, not a statewide court, have jurisdiction.

The Associated Press 

