Pennsylvania-Presidential Primary

FILE - An early election ballot completion area is being prepared at a collection location at the North Park Ice Skating Rink Lodge area, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in McCandless, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to begin voting on legislation Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, to move up the state's 2024 presidential primary date, although the dates under discussion may do little to give the state's voters more say in deciding presidential nominees. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

 Keith Srakocic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is considering changing the state's 2024 presidential primary to an earlier day, although the proposed move may do little to give the state's voters more say in deciding presidential nominees.

State lawmakers plan to vote on legislation Wednesday that would change Pennsylvania's primary from late April to late March.

The Associated Press

