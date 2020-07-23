HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania as of Thursday is offering driver licenses and identification cards with a gender-neutral designation for people who do not want to be identified as either male or female.
The state Department of Transportation said that people can now choose that option in addition to the "male" or "female" designation. It will let motorists and those needing a state-issued identification card to use "X" as a third option to indicate gender.
In a statement, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said it is critical to have an accurate identification card for access to employment, healthcare, housing and more.
People who wish to change a current license or ID card can fill out Form DL-32 and bring it to any PennDOT driver license center to complete the process.
Rafael Álvarez Febo, executive director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, said in the statement that the step is important to better serve Pennsylvanians of all gender identities.
PennDOT said 16 other states offer a non-binary option on state-issued licenses or cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.