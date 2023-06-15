cell phone stock

Since the summer launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the new three-digit number has seen a significant rise in call volume -- routing more than 2 million calls, texts and chat messages to call centers, with the majority being answered in under a minute.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Measures to raise fees on millions of phone bills in Pennsylvania passed the state House of Representatives on Wednesday in a bid to bolster funding for county-run emergency communication centers and the state's 988 suicide hotline.

The 911 bill passed 121-82, and would increase the existing $1.65 monthly fee to $1.97 on Pennsylvanian's phone bills. The funds will support equipment, operations and new technology, sponsors said. It is expected to generate an additional $30 million, for a projected total of $365 million in fiscal year beginning July 1.

