Pennsylvania Budget What to Watch

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)

 Joe Lamberti

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Democrats were returning to the Capitol on Wednesday as they object to a budget deal between Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Senate Republicans while state government is in its fifth day without full spending authority.

The holdup in the politically divided Legislature is primarily over education spending — including Shapiro's support for a new private-school funding program Republicans support.

The Associated Press 

