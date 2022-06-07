HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The 73-year-old governor said in the tweet he has mild symptoms. He said he tested positive in the evening.
“I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster," Wolf said in his tweet.
Wolf, a Democrat, said he will be following the CDC's guidance to isolate at home.
Wolf tested positive for the virus in December 2020 as well. He was asymptomatic at the time, according to his office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.