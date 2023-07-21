HARRISBURG, Pa. — Counties in Pennsylvania are preparing to get by without a quarterly state payment for some of the social services they carry out as a budget stalemate between Gov. Josh Shapiro and lawmakers drags into its fourth week.

Tens of millions of dollars for county-level services for substance abuse, child welfare, mental health and the intellectually disabled will be held up in the coming days, minus some sort of breakthrough in Harrisburg to dissolve the impasse. After that, big payments for schools will be stalled.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.