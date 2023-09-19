Philadelphia is one of the poorest big cities in the U.S., so it’s not surprising that some city residents, many of whom are African American or other people of color, have problems with their credit.
Many people turn to credit repair firms, especially when they want to buy a car or a house, or raise a family. Lately, credit repair firms have made big news in the U.S. as state and federal officials have cracked down on their alleged shady practices.
Abraham Reyes Pardo, director of housing at the Urban League of Philadelphia, who works with low or moderate income, first-time home buyers, said that some of the credit repair firms, “prey on the ignorance and desperation of these struggling individuals.”
For example, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced a $90,000 settlement on Sept. 12, of a lawsuit against Dana Chanel, a social media influencer and the Philadelphia-based credit repair companies she co-owned and promoted. Chanel’s real name is Casey Olivera.
“Advertising in today’s world has changed, and people trust personalities they follow online to promote desirable goods,” Henry said. “In these cases, consumers were misled by the influencer and businesses that did not deliver on purchases. My office has taken a hard stance against potential harm inflicted on Pennsylvanians online.”
The Tribune attempted to contact the companies via social media, but was unsuccessful.
Last month, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) reached a $2.7 billion settlement against Lexington Law and its affiliates, such as CreditReport.com, and others operating nationwide. It alleged that the firms collected illegal advanced fees for credit repair services through telemarketing in violation of federal law in schemes that took place over many years.
“These companies disproportionately target lower income people, people of color in urban neighborhoods,” said Rohit Chopra, CFPB director. “If you think about the effect on these people, they were trying to rebuild their lives and they had hundreds of dollars taken from them.”
In the Pennsylvania case, the state attorney general’s office filed the lawsuit against Chanel and Credit Exterminators, Inc., and Alakazam Apps, a mobile app developer, after several consumers filed complaints saying they were misled about the value and the characteristics of the goods and services they purchased. In some cases, consumers claimed that they never received the goods and services for which they paid.
Under the agreement, the Chanel, Credit Exterminators, Inc. and Alakazam Apps, will pay about $90,000 in restitution payments to about 800,000 of her online customers. In addition, the defendants are required to pay about $31,000 in legal costs as well as $6,000 in civil penalties. An additional $55,000 in civil penalties would be suspended, if the defendants remain in compliance with the pact. The defendants are also prohibited from engaging in deceptive practices such as failing to deliver goods and services; misrepresenting the value or quality of services and false advertising of contracted services.
Filed in the city’s Common Pleas Court, the lawsuit alleged that Chanel and the aforementioned businesses violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers and failing to deliver purchased goods and services. It is subject to the approval of the court and all parties.
Meanwhile, the CFPB charged Lexington Law, based in Utah, and its affiliated companies with violating federal telemarketing sales law, which prohibits up front charges for services and misleading claims.
The CFPB order also bans the companies from telemarketing credit repair business for 10 years. In 2022, Lexington Law along with its affiliated companies like CreditRepair.com, was of one the largest credit repair firms in the U.S., operating in most states, including Pennsylvania. That year, the company had more than four million customers and reported annual revenues of about $388 million.
In June, Lexington Law said in a statement it had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under federal law, citing it’s ongoing dispute with the CFPB. This allows the company to freeze some of its debts while its works out a plan to pay its creditors, under the order of the court.
The company also said it planned to lay off about 900 of its employees, shut down 80% of its business and change its billing practices.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the consumers that continue trusting us to advocate on their behalf,” said John Heath, directing attorney of Lexington Law.
According to Chopra, the CFPB is seeking to determine if it can use its Victim Relief Fund to make payments to those who were financially harmed, since the company is insolvent. He said the company could be made to pay when it gets out of bankruptcy.
More than 50% of African Americans said they had bad credit or no credit, compared to 41% of Hispanics and 37% of white Americans, who reported similar credit problems, according to a 2021 survey by Credit Sesame.
“Some aspects of it can be confusing which often leads to long-term repercussions,” said Pardo, the Urban League housing director. “All of this happens more often among demographic groups that have been historically discriminated against or excluded from the financial market and/or literacy.”
So, Pardo said, it’s important to learn how to use credit from a knowledgeable family member or mentor.
“Americans across the country looking to improve their credit scores have turned to companies like CreditRepair.com and Lexington Law,” Chopra said. “This scam is another sign that we must do more to fix the credit reporting and scoring system in our country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.