Virus Outbreak Michigan

In a frame grab from video, a lab technician prepares the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at Detroit Health Center, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Detroit. Dozens of Detroit police officers have been returning to work from the coronavirus quarantine daily due to the speed of the results. Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories says its cartridge-based test, approved last month, delivers results within minutes. "We're prioritizing delivery to outbreak hotspots across the country for front-line health care workers and first responders," said spokesman John Koval. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware health and education officials are partnering with a California company to bring rapid antigen coronavirus tests to schools to "prevent transmission and keep schools open."

Health officials announced the $15 million partnership with Quidel Corporation, which has already started at five pilot schools in Delaware for their summer school students and staff, news outlets reported.

The health diagnostic products manufacturer can expand to all 350 of the state's K-12 public, private and charter schools in the fall. The tests will provide results in as little as 10 minutes and be reported back to families within 24 hours, officials said. Parents and guardians will have to give permission for children to be tested.

The highest priority is getting all children back to school, Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. The ideal situation would be testing unvaccinated students and staff members at schools on a weekly basis, she said.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.