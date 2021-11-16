FILE -- Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) speaks at a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus, where they demanded that Bill Barr, the former attorney general, release findings of investigation into allegations of 2020 election fraud, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 3, 2020. Pennsylvania GOP leaders have made loyalty to former President Donald Trump the sole organizing principle of the party, and would-be candidates are jockeying to prove they fought the hardest for him. (Al Drago/The New York Times)