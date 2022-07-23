Attracting non-traditional students, affordability and increasing retention and graduation rates are among the priorities in the third phase of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) redesign.
The state system, which includes, Cheyney, East Stroudsburg, Indiana, Kutztown, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, West Chester, Pennsylvania Western University and the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, is the largest producer of bachelor’s degrees in Pennsylvania with nearly 90,000 students.
The third phase of the redesign will include: expanding student opportunities and outcomes by increasing retention and graduation rates, reducing attainment gaps and attracting non-traditional students; expanding student affordability and growth through student financial aid and creating more affordable pathways; operating sustainability, enhancing partnerships with the state and investing in faculty, staff and infrastructure.
“This is an exciting moment for the future of public higher education and the students we serve in Pennsylvania,” Board of Governors chair Cindy Shapira said in a statement.
“This innovative new phase of our system redesign will expand opportunities for students to help them enroll, succeed, graduate and enjoy rewarding careers in Pennsylvania while strengthening the universities for the future,” Shapira said.
PASSHE launched its system redesign in 2018. The first two phases gathered information, stabilized university finances, enhanced governance and leadership, froze student tuition for four consecutive years and secured additional state funding.
The redesign also included the mergers of California, Clarion and Edinboro into Penn West University and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven into Commonwealth University. Both mergers took effect July 1.
“To succeed in the redesign, higher education must be available to more students who are undeserved, getting them to succeed and thrive at the universities while preparing them for graduation and beyond,” PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein said.
About 60% of Pennsylvania jobs require some form of higher education, but only 51% of adults in the state have it.
System universities work closely with local employers to address workforce needs and last year 23 new degree programs and 60 new certificate programs.
They conferred nearly 24,000 degrees and certificates in high demand industries like STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), health, business and education.
According to a study last year, state system universities contributed to $4 billion in economic impact to Pennsylvania, representing $8.30 for every dollar of state funds.
“There are people who are underserved that can get credentials,” Greensetin said. “There are adult students who are looking to rescale and upskill in various ways through training or certification.
“You also have students who are not going to college despite being college ready,” he said. “The challenges and experiences of traditional college-age students, returning students and working adults seeking a degree or short-term credentials are all vastly different.
“However, we want to address the needs of everyone,” Greenstein added. “We want to expand credential programs for those who are looking to re-skill or upscale while also providing a high-quality education to middle and low income students and set them on a career path for good jobs in their own state.”
The latest phase of the system redesign comes after a historic boost in funding from the 2022-23 state budget, which was passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this month.
PASSHE received $552.5 million from the state budget, a $75 million increase from $477.5 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year. This is the largest one-time increase since the system was founded in 1983.
The system also received $125 million in one-time federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last March, to support its system redesign.
In total, the state budget invested $677.5 million in the state-owed university system and its students.
The budget doesn’t include the $201 million requested by PASSHE in direct financial aid to students. In-state undergraduate students pay a base tuition of $7,716, an amount unchanged since 2019.
“Our tuition will be the same for the fourth consecutive year,” Greenstein said. “The universities will use some of the additional funding for student financial aid. We’ll do another $30 million in financial aid. We currently do about $100 million in student financial aid.”
Greenstein said the redesign and additional funding from the state “will bring renewed energy to the state system.”
“This is the best time to be a state system university,” Greenstein said. “We’ll be working closely with our colleagues, staff, faculty and employers to reinvigorate what we’re doing. We have some work to do, but I’m excited about our future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.