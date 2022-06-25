Pennsylvania state universities are seeing the biggest decrease in enrollment in more than a decade.
Enrollment across the 14 schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has dropped by nearly 26%. The state system once enrolled 120,000 students, but that number dwindled to nearly 90,000 at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein said the reason for the decline in enrollment is the system’s lack of funding from the state.
“It costs $6,500 or more for a Pennsylvania resident to go to one of our public schools than it would cost a New York state resident to go to an equivalent SUNY school,” Greenstein said.
“Our students graduate on average with $39,000 worth of debt, $10,000 more than a SUNY student. We’re the most affordable four-year higher education opportunity in the state, but we’re pricing our students out of the markets.”
PASSHE leadership is asking the General Assembly for $550 million in state funding — an increase of $72 million or 15% — and $201 million annually in financial aid paid directly to a student financial aid program.
The system is also seeking $75 million of the remaining $150 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last March.
The state system, which includes Bloomsburg, California University of Pennsylvania, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester, hasn’t increased its in-state tuition in four consecutive years.
Total attendance cost, including room and board, is $23,000 a year — nearly $100,000 for a four-year degree.
PASSHE already pulls $100 million a year from its operating budget to spend directly on financial aid. The state system plans to use the additional funding to further reduce tuition costs for students.
Pennsylvania ranks 46th in the nation in terms of investment per student in state-owned four-year universities, and state funding has declined by 35% or $252 million from 2000-2001 when adjusted for inflation, according to PASSHE’s website.
“Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities provide life-changing opportunities for middle- and low-income students with a quality education for in-demand jobs,” Greenstein said.
“This proposal to direct aid to students — combined with PASSHE’s efforts to freeze tuition and transform the system — will help more students afford to pursue their dreams of higher education.”
The funding request from PASSHE comes as lawmakers are negotiating the state budget, which must be passed by Thursday.
Gov. Tom Wolf supports the proposal to increase PASSHE funding. However, he is also promoting a proposal called the Nellie Bly Scholarship, which would allocate an additional $200 million to community college or PASSHE students who go into the fields of education, health care or public service.
“When it comes to higher education, skyrocketing coasts over the last decade have put that dream out of reach for too many families,” Wolf said in a written statement.
“Pennsylvanians are being priced out of a brighter future. When our brightest and best Pennsylvanians can’t pursue a higher education because it’s unaffordable, that means we’re doing something wrong.”
Greenstein said affordability, increasing financial aid and building multiple pathways for jobs will help more PASSHE students graduate in STEM and other growing industries.
Today, about 60% of Pennsylvania jobs require some higher education, but only 51% of adults in the commonwealth have it, according to PASSHE’s website.
“Our programs are aligned with jobs, but jobs have changed,” Greenstein said. “That gap stretched across the most critical industries that people depend on including health care, education and business.
“Businesses will not have the workers they need and the products people rely on unless more middle- and low-income students can afford to go college,” he added. “That is why increasing PASSHE’s funding is so important because we can prepare students for careers in growing industries through affordable pathways from our universities.”
