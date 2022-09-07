Labor Day saw many people in the Philadelphia area enjoy the long weekend away from their work desks. However, some ended up behind bars.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, DUI traffic stops in Philly increased during this year’s Labor Day Weekend compared to 2021.
State Police’s Troop K is responsible for overseeing the city, as well as Montgomery and Delaware counties. This year, 35 DUIs arrests were made in the area compared to 27 from the year prior.
Troopers say they issued fewer speeding violations for this year’s Labor Day weekend (238 in 2022, compared with 263 in 2021), but the number of seat belt citations increased significantly, with child seat violations alone jumping by 500%.
At least 648 crashes were reported across Pennsylvania this weekend, 74 of which happened in the Philly-area, resulting in 22 injuries and at least one death. Data shows eight of those crashes were directly connected to driving while intoxicated.
Troop M is responsible for three neighboring counties, including Bucks County. Troopers recorded 29 DUIs and 333 speeding violations for that district. On top of this, 45 crashes were reported, with one being fatal. The fatality was related to driving drunk.
No deaths were reported for Troop L, which covers Berks County, despite 25 crashes being reported over the weekend. Police worked 25 DUIs and 674 traffic violations.
Troop J oversees Chester County and two others. Police reported no fatalities, but 42 crashes occurred during the four-day weekend. At least 46 DUIs and 214 traffic violations were also reported.
This article first appeared on WHYY.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.