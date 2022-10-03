The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case Oct. 3 that could result in $19 million in unclaimed property being returned to Pennsylvania residents by the state of Delaware.
In 2016, Pennsylvania filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, against its neighbor state Delaware over a dispute over money in the form of checks by MoneyGram Payment Systems, which provides money transfer and bill payment services. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Supreme Court, which hears disputes between states.
According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., (FDIC) estimated in 2019 that about 5.4% of U.S. households, or 7.1 million people do not have a savings or checking account. As a result, many of these households, including African Americans and other minorities tend to use services such as MoneyGram, according to the FDIC.
In court, the state argued that the uncashed "official checks," sold by MoneyGram are a form of money order. According to the Federal Disposition Act, uncashed money orders and similar financial instruments are to be returned to the state where they were originally purchased. But Delaware argued that MoneyGram's official checks do not fall into the category of money orders, so they are therefore due to the state where the company is incorporated.
Twenty-nine states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming, joined the suit seeking to recover $400 million. All of the states were represented by their respective attorney general offices.
"Pennsylvania was the first state to challenge Delaware’s actions in court six years ago," said Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. "We're pleased that so many other states have adopted our position and followed our lead. I’m optimistic that the Supreme Court will make the right decision to return these funds to Pennsylvania and the other states so that we can work to return the money to the real owners of this unclaimed property — hardworking taxpayers across Pennsylvania and the nation."
Pennsylvania is the only state directly represented by its unclaimed property administrator, Garrity. The state treasury is represented by its Chief Counsel Christopher B. Craig, along with Matthew H. Haverstick and Joshua J. Voss, of the law firm of Kleinbard, LLC in Philadelphia.
It will mark the first time in about 30 years the Supreme Court will hear a case about unclaimed property, according to the treasurer’s office.
In May 2021, a Special Master appointed by the Supreme Court, Judge Pierre N. Leval of the 2nd Court of Appeals, ruled in Pennsylvania's favor. In a 100-page report, Leval said that Delaware improperly demanded and received uncashed MoneyGram checks purchased in other states.
As part of that decision, Leval said the disputed MoneyGram "official checks," should be returned to the state of original purchase, in order to comply with the Federal Disposition Act.
Leval described Delaware’s argument as flawed, insubstantial and unpersuasive.
"Delaware has an aggressive, well-documented history of demanding unclaimed funds and then using those funds to cover a substantial portion of its state budget," Garrity said. "In fact, when this matter began, Delaware admitted that unclaimed property was the third-largest budget source for the state. But — as demonstrated by the Special Master’s decision — these MoneyGram checks were claimed and received by Delaware and are rightfully due to other states, where the original owners will have a chance to reclaim their property."
Brenda R. Mayrack, State Escheator/Director, Office of Unclaimed Property for the Delaware Department of Finance, said: "The state of Delaware looks forward to the Supreme Court's hearing and decision on this important matter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.