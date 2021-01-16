Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts are projecting a $475 million increase charter school tuition costs this year as parents sought new ways to educate their kids in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report has found.
Tuition payments to cyber-charter schools make up a staggering $350 million of that tally, the survey by the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials found, and that spending increase “was noted by many survey respondents as a top financial concern for next year, followed by assessment appeals and state funding.”
The survey, conducted with the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators and the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, runs down the fiscal and instructional challenges during an historic public health crisis that saw schools repeatedly between in-person and remote instruction, challenging administrators, teachers and students alike.
The pandemic “required an unprecedented change in K-12 schools to overcome new operational and fiscal challenges and continue to educate Pennsylvania’s students in the wake of the most critical public health crisis in our nation’s history,” PASBO said in a statement.
And “while school leaders coped with the unknown budget effects of COVID, technology access and staffing shortages plagued the changes in instructional models leaving school leaders concerned about remedying the instructional deficit many students are experiencing,” the statement reads.
Ninety percent of respondents cited staffing shortages and challenges prompted by the creation of new online programs. The demands of social distancing, smaller class sizes and quarantine procedures “spread existing staff very thin,” the report concludes. Nearly 85 percent of respondents said it was difficult, if not impossible, to find substitute teachers.
And as schools moved online, either full-time, or for hybrid instruction, at least 70 percent of respondents said they had difficulties getting students and parents engaged in online work, as well as contending with the cost of new technology, and challenges with internet access, the report found.
Other key findings:
“While school districts reversed a two-decade trend of increasing property taxes to meet the continuing escalating expenditures for mandated costs, more than 50 percent of school districts did not raise property tax rates in 2020-21.
“While property tax increases were historically minimal, there are many local revenue unknowns for the current fiscal year. More than half of survey respondents projected a reduction in earned income tax collection rates this year as employment levels continue to be elevated due to the pandemic.
“Additionally, more than half of survey respondents anticipated a reduction in property tax collection rates as well. Less wealthy school districts with restricted tax bases may be more susceptible to local revenue declines as the pandemic’s economic impact is generating disparate effects,” the report found.
According to PASBO, “the report uses data collected in the late fall of 2020 from two separate surveys—one for school district superintendents, and one for school district business managers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.