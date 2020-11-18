House Minority Whip Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, has COVID-19.

Harris is House Democrats’ second-in-command. Without giving a date, Harris said he was exposed to the coronavirus from a constituent. When informed about the potential exposure, he immediately quarantined and tested positive.

The House Human Resources Office, through contact tracing with House staff, has found no potential exposure to anyone in the Capitol.

“Thus far, I feel blessed and fortunate to be in good health and good spirits,” Harris said in a statement.

He encouraged everyone to follow safety guidelines, including mask wearing, and said he planned to work remotely until he was COVID-free.

Harris is the fourth member of the General Assembly to be confirmed positive for COVID-19, and the third member of the House to test positive.