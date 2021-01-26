U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-3rd District, is among nearly three-dozen members of Congress who have called on President Joe Biden to commute the sentences of every federal death row prisoner, putting an end to the assembly line of executions imposed during the waning days of the Trump administration.
“As members of Congress, we stand ready to work with you on your commitment to rebuilding the dignity of America,” U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., wrote to Biden. “We believe that rebuilding the dignity of America requires that we recommit ourselves to the tradition of due process, mercy, and judicial clemency when it comes to matters related to the criminal legal system. For this reason, we urge you to immediately commute the sentences of all those on death row.”
All told, 35 members of Congress signed the Jan. 22 letter that Pressley and Bush sent to Biden.
In a tweet, Evans said he was “was proud to sign” the letter.
“As his presidency was ending, [ex-President Donald] Trump abused his power yet again to have an execution spree while pardoning the corrupt and the cronies,” Evans wrote. “We have to do better.”
The federal government has executed 13 people since July, after it lifted a 17-year-old hiatus on executions imposed by former President Barack Obama, according to The Appeal, a criminal justice news website.
The heightened pace of federal executions comes even as other states have slowed or abandoned executions entirely.
Nationwide, 17 people were executed in 2020, down from 22 in 2019, according to a report by the Death Penalty Information Center, which tracks executions across the country.
And just five states – Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas – performed executions this year. And only one, Texas, conducted more than one. The total number of executions was the lowest since 1991 and the lowest number of executions performed at the state level since 1983, the report found
Evans’ home state of Pennsylvania has not carried out an execution since 1999. In 2015, Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a moratorium on executions that remains in place to this day.
State Rep. Chris Rabb, a progressive Democrat from Philadelphia, has said he plans to reintroduce a death penalty abolition bill that failed to gain a vote in last year’s legislative session.
Days before Biden took office, Pressley joined with U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., to announce plans to reintroduce legislation abolishing the federal death penalty. Evans also supported that legislation, according to a statement released by Durbin’s office.
As The Appeal notes, Biden has the authority to commute the sentences of federal death row prisoners. The new president also has said he wants to work to pass legislation eliminating the federal death penalty. But he has not said publicly whether he will commute the sentences of the 50 death sentences, The Appeal reported.“Death penalty opponents are hoping Joe Biden learns from history,” Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, told The Appeal. “He was one of the authors of the federal death penalty act that expanded the federal death penalty from [applying to] a relatively small number of murders to one that encompasses thousands of murders each year.”
Biden has changed his tune, now saying the death penalty must be eliminated “because we can’t ensure we get these cases right every time,” the Appeal reported
Since 1973, at least 174 people who have been sentenced to death were later exonerated, meaning some people killed by the government were most likely innocent, The Appeal reported.
