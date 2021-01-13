The break-up between Franklin County District Attorney Matthew Fogal and Republican organizers in his Trump-friendly patch of central Pennsylvania was a long time coming.

Still, as parting shots go, the salvo that the veteran prosecutor let loose Monday as he announced he was leaving the GOP to become an independent was still a doozy.

“There is a sickness in our nation which must be thoughtfully and skillfully confronted,” Fogal wrote in a statement published in his hometown newspaper, the Public-Opinion of Chambersburg. “Disinformation has left far too many of our fellow citizens broken and unmoored from reality. Many have obviously been radicalized.”

In his statement, Fogal slammed President Donald Trump for inciting the “treasonous violence” that wracked the U.S. Capitol last week, leaving five people dead and shaking the U.S. system of government to its foundations. Fogal called the riot the result of Americans being “psychologically abused for far too long.”

He continued: “Moving onward, there must be no minimizing or distorting of what happened on [Jan.] 6, 2021, or what could have happened. There can be no submission or passive sympathies whatsoever to a radical and violent ideology.”

Fogal paid tribute to one of the dead, fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and decried the conflation of patriotic and Christian symbols the rioters wielded as they sacked the historic building.

“Though the casualty numbers could have been far worse overall, we cannot ignore the actual damage and actual injury inflicted even in the imagery of that day,” he wrote, lamenting that he had seen his faith “misappropriated” by the insurrectionists.

Last summer, as the nation was forced to a reckoning by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Fogal endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement, unambiguously writing “Black Lives Matter. Period. Full stop.”

The prosecutor also urged his neighbors to have the “political courage” to vote against Trump. Fogal later endorsed then-candidate Joe Biden, the Public-Opinion reported.The Franklin County Republican Committee censured Fogal in August, arguing that he’d “departed” from the conservative views held by some citizens, the newspaper reported.

In his Monday statement, referring to both the general election and the efforts of Democratic organizer Stacey Abrams and other Black women in Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate runoff contests, Fogal said “Black women saved the United States of America.”

“They assembled in historic numbers, and along with other voters, pulled the rest of us off of the brink. So yes, my Black brothers and sisters more than matter,” Fogal wrote. “And now in the aftermath, we should be horrified yet not surprised that it is their votes in our major cities in particular that have been desperately and fanatically challenged as invalid,” he added.

Fogal wrote that he officially left the GOP on Nov. 13 and is now registered as an independent. First appointed to office in 2009, he’s next up for re-election in 2023, the newspaper reported.

Fogal’s departure ended up presaging the defections and condemnations of other Republicans who have spoken out in the days since the Capitol insurrection. But coming from the Trumpian heartland, it speaks louder than most.