The members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus recently announced a plan to push back against the bloody tide of gun violence.
Taking a symbolic, but not less important, step out of the gate, Reps. Ed Gainey, D-Allegheny, and Brian Kirkland, D-Delaware, were named co-chairs of the caucus’ anti-gun violence subcommittee.
For Gainey, who lost his sister to gun violence after she rejected a man’s advances, it’s a matter that hits close to home.
“My sister’s life was tragically cut short for simply standing her ground and telling a man no. Her memory guides me in ensuring no other woman or person is innocently gunned down for their right to live,” Gainey said in a statement.
“As legislators, it is our duty to protect and serve our constituents through the creation of comprehensive laws and initiatives. It’s imperative that we take the lead on lowering the shockingly high rates of gun violence that is ending countless lives across the state. Lives depend on it and it’s on us. I’m excited to continue spearheading these efforts, but in a larger role."
Kirkland, a member of the Wolf administration’s special council on gun violence, credited Gov. Tom Wolf for the anti-gun violence measures he included in his Feb. 4 budget address to the General Assembly.
“From advocating for funding for the city of Chester to collaborating with grassroots community activists and law enforcement in communities most affected by gun violence in my district, I’ve been working relentlessly to make sure no resident has to live in fear in his or her neighborhood. I’m excited to continue funneling these efforts statewide,” the two-term suburban Philadelphia lawmaker said in a statement.
Gun violence has been particularly bad in Philadelphia, which counted 355 homicides in 2019 and 45 already this year. African-American men made up approximately 73% of all homicide victims in the city in 2019.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly has so far proven indifferent to anti-gun violence measures.
A red flag measure, sponsored by Rep. Todd Stephens R-Montgomery, went nowhere in the House Judiciary Committee last fall. GOP lawmakers have not advanced a single anti-gun violence measure in the 2019-2020 legislative session, despite polling data that shows widespread public support for expanded background checks and other bills.
In his Feb. 4 budget address, Gov. Tom Wolf called on the General Assembly to come together to fight gun violence and proposed new spending on gun violence reduction programs. The ball is now in the majority-GOP Legislature’s court. And this year is an election year. Let’s see if that moves the needle at all.
