Pennsylvania lawmakers won’t appeal the Supreme Court school funding lawsuit decision.
Leaders of the House and Senate Republicans in Pennsylvania had previously opposed the lawsuit. The leaders had until July 21 to appeal the ruling.
“By declining to appeal, state leaders have committed to fulfilling their constitutional obligation and to changing the life outcomes and generations of public school students,” said Maura McInerney, legal director of the Education Law Center.
“Legislative leaders must construct a school system that drives sufficient dollars to students with the highest needs. It is a system that establishes adequacy targets for each of our school districts to ensure sufficient basic education funding, so that all children have access to qualified teachers, sufficient staff and a 21st century education,” she said.
“We look forward to working with state leaders to ensure that all students, regardless of their zip code, race or community wealth, have access to a comprehensive, effective contemporary public education that our Constitution mandates and the court’s ruling requires.”
In February, Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that the state’s school funding formula had fallen short and violated students’ unconstitutional rights, ultimately siding with districts in a lawsuit that was launched nearly a decade ago in pursuit of billions of dollars in additional annual aid.
Filed in 2014, the lawsuit alleged all state funding should be given out using the fair funding formula and divide the money among the state’s 500 school districts.
The plaintiffs for the case included six districts (William Penn, Panther Valley, Lancaster, Greater Johnstown, Wilkes-Barre and Shenandoah Valley), several parents, the state conference of the National Associated for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools.
During last year’s trial, lawyers for the plaintiffs presented evidence that schools are underfunded by $4.6 billion.
Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, lead attorney for the plaintiffs in the school funding lawsuit and legal director of the Education Law Center, said equitable funding will now begin with the state’s Basic Education Funding Commission.
“It’s time to devise how much funding is needed to meet the requirements that the Constitution requires and then commit to meet those funding targets,” Urevick-Ackelsberg said.
“The Basic Education Funding Commission, which came up with the original fair funding formula about seven years ago, will now have to finish the job to not just talk about how to divide the pie, but to do what this court case requires, which is to determine the total funding necessary to give all children the education that they are constitutionally entitled to,” he said.
“The commission has started. It’s really going to be up to that commission at least in regard to basic education funding to do this once and for all.”
The state House of Representatives recently passed a $45.5 billion state budget. The budget will invest $1 billion in public education, including a $567 million increase in the state’s basic education funding formula.
Sen. Vincent Hughes, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said legislature leaders must work together to provide adequate and equitable funding for public schools in the state.
“Time is up! No more delayed; no more stalling,” Hughes said in a statement. “We must do right by our students and begin immediately to address the court order to adequately and equitable fund our public schools.
“We’ve seen decades of underfunding in our public schools and we cannot wait any longer to correct that legacy of disinvestment,” he said.
“We already have a funding commission in place. I urge my Republican colleagues to convene those meetings at once so we can do the work to provide resources for our public schools.”
