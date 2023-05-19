Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton says the Democratic win of the special election Tuesday in Delaware County means that voters back their agenda and believe in their ability to get things done.
A former state and U.S. House aide, Heather Boyd, a Democrat defeated Republican Katie Ford, a U.S. Army veteran, in the election to replace disgraced former state Rep. Mike Zabel, a Democrat, who resigned in March, after a lobbyist accused him of sexual harassment.
Boyd will now represent the 163rd District, which includes parts of Darby, Upper Darby and Drexel Hill, all suburbs of Philadelphia.
Boyd ran as an advocate of gun safety and women’s reproductive rights. Ford opposed abortion.
The win gave Democrats razor-thin margin of one seat and allowed them to maintain control of the Pennsylvania state house. They now hold 102 seats in the 203 seat body.
“The House Democratic Caucus is excited to welcome Rep.-elect Heather Boyd to the state House, and we’re proud that we’ve been able to successfully defend our majority three times in six months,” said McClinton, D-191st District of Cobbs Creek. “It is clear that Pennsylvanians believe in our agenda and our ability to get things done. We’ve already begun advancing policies to make Pennsylvanians’ lives better: better jobs, better schools and better communities. And we look forward to returning to session next week to get back to work.”
The Democrats and Republicans have been locked in a back-and-forth battle for control of the state House since November 2022, when the Democrats flipped the House by netting a dozen seats.
But the victory was short-lived, when one Democrat died before the election and two other Democratic representatives later resigned after being elected to higher offices. Austin Davis was elected lieutenant governor and Summer Lee was elected to the U.S. Congress.
After the Republicans gained the House majority briefly, they nominated state Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-126th District as a compromise candidate. He had promised to govern as an independent.
But the relationship between Rozzi, of Berks County, and the Republicans soured and resulted in gridlock, after several broken promises by him.
In February, a special election held for the three vacant the seats were won by Democrats again, creating a majority for them.
In March, the House voted 102-99 shortly after to elect McClinton, of Philadelphia, the first African-American female speaker of the House. McClinton defeated state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-69th District of Somerset after Rozzi stepped down as speaker in the morning and offered McClinton his support.
Reflecting the stakes of the special election, Boyd spent about $1.3 million, compared to Ford’s $146,000. Pennsylvania's Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro was featured in a Boyd campaign commercial focusing on abortion rights and President Joe Biden endorsed Boyd.
In another special election Tuesday, Republican Michael Stender, a former firefighter and EMT defeated Democrat Trevor Finn, a Montour County commissioner, winning a seat vacated by former state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, a Republican of Northumberland County, who won a state Senate seat in the 27th District in a special election this year.
