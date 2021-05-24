Reminding us that some lawmakers are just fine with local control until they aren’t, the House Judiciary Committee is set to take up a bill on Tuesday that would force local taxpayers to pick up the check if someone successfully mounts a court challenge to a municipal gun ordinance that’s stronger than existing state law.
If the proposal, sponsored by Rep. Matthew D. Dowling, R-Fayette, sounds familiar, that’s because it is. In 2016, the state Supreme Court tossed an identical, National Rifle Association-backed law, passed under the administration of ex-GOP Gov. Tom Corbett, ruling that it was unconstitutional because it was sandwiched into a totally unrelated bill upping the penalties for stealing scrap metal, WHYY-FM in Philadelphia reported at the time.
Gun violence advocates hailed the high court’s ruling as a victory for common sense, arguing that it would have a chilling (and potentially bankrupting) effect on local municipalities’ efforts to combat an epidemic of gun violence that’s only gotten worse in the intervening years. In fact, small municipalities rolled back their gun ordinances rather than face costly litigation, WHYY-FM also reported.
But because there’s no idea in state government that’s bad enough that it can’t be tried twice, Dowling is upping the stakes in his legislation.
In a ‘Dear Colleague’ memo seeking support for his bill, Dowling wrote that his proposal also would allow people who “successfully “defends [themselves] against an illegal prosecution under one of these ordinances will also be entitled to collect reasonable attorneys fees and costs for defense. Second, to give municipalities even more fair notice, the Attorney General will be required to notify all municipalities of the contents of this bill before it ever goes into effect.”
In his memo, Dowling effectively argues that it’s only a matter of fairness, because, “where so many different ordinances are allowed to exist, citizens with no criminal intent are placed in danger of breaking restrictions where they don’t know they exist.
“Furthermore, it is unreasonable to require residents of Pennsylvania and citizens passing through from other states to memorize every firearm ordinance as they pass through each local jurisdiction,” he continued. “The end result is that citizens can be forced to incur significant expenses to hire attorneys to challenge these illegal and unconstitutional ordinances,” he continued.
Gun violence reduction advocates, however, see something more insidious at work, casting it as a renewed effort to tie the hands of municipal officials, particularly those in the state’s largest cities, who are dealing with a wave of gun violence that’s worsened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pennsylvania has a gun violence problem,” Adam Garber, the executive director of the Philadelphia-based gun-violence prevention group CeaseFirePA, wrote to lawmakers last week, urging them to oppose the bill. “About 1,600 people are killed every year, the majority of them are suicides, often in our rural communities. Thousands more are non-fatally shot, and the ripple effects go further. In many municipalities, local officials are trying to respond to calls for action by local citizens to address a gun violence epidemic that has worsened in the last year. The Commonwealth is strongest when local municipalities can respond to their constituents’ requests to develop potential solutions to problems impacting the safety of their community.”
If the bill passes, Garber warned, “local officials may be too fearful to explore potential solutions to the gun violence problem because of the financial risk it poses to the municipality. Many legislators started in local government — would you want your hands tied to act on an issue that was impacting your community?”
Left out of Garber’s missive — though no less important — is that the bill would likely hit a brick wall in the form of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and his veto pen. Though it is possible, if not likely that Republicans will pick up votes from rural Democrats who are friendly to gun rights.
And as is the case with the resurgent GOP fight against abortion rights and voting right, Republican lawmakers already are looking beyond the Wolf era.
The Democratic governor is term-limited out of office in 2022. And if there’s an issue that excites the GOP’s Trump-dominated base it’s the Second Amendment. And that’s one big reason for pro-gun violence reduction Democrats to remain vigilant.
