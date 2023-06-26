State House Democrats say the bill the body passed last week to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour is closer to becoming law, because of similar bills in the Senate and the backing of Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pa.-D.
If it happens, it would be the first time the minimum wage was raised in more than a decade.
“I’m proud that House Democrats are continuing to advance a people-first agenda,” said Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, D-191st District, which includes parts of West Philadelphia and Delaware County. “We advanced a long overdue boost in the state minimum wage, which lags every surrounding state and has kept too many Pennsylvanians in poverty. House Democrats are delivering for Pennsylvanians and we’re just getting started.”
For example, the House has passed legislation on property taxes, child care credits and tax credits for public service.
“In just the past few weeks our caucus has advanced measures that would make more seniors eligible for the Property Tax Rent Rebate program, plus increase their rebates. We passed an expanded Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit — because when families can afford child care, more Pennsylvanians can work,” McClinton said.
“We passed tax credits for people in some of the commonwealth’s most in demand and understaffed professions like nurses, teachers and police. We’re helping all Pennsylvanians save for retirement using our Keystone Saves Program.”
Earlier this month, Sen. Art Haywood, D.-4th District, which includes parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, also introduced a bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Several other senators have introduced their own versions of this legislation including Sen. Christine Tartaglione, D.-2nd District, which includes parts of Northeast Philadelphia, and Sen. Daniel Laughlin, R.-49th District, of Erie.
“I have heard from my constituents and have listened to both sides of the political aisle. Pennsylvania has not seen the minimum wage increase since it was hiked at the federal level in 2009,” said Laughlin in a statement.
“On average, a worker who earns minimum wage will only earn $15,000 per year. Due to the rising costs, workers are unable to pay for basic necessities and forced to rely on public assistance.”
Laughlin said it’s time the Senate addressed the issue.
“It is an indication that it has a better chance,” said Nicole Reigelman, spokesperson for office of McClinton, who added that the House bill was passed with bipartisan support.
In the budget address earlier this year, Shapiro called Republicans to “seek common ground” and work with him and the Democrats to raise the minimum wage, saying that at $7.25 an hour, it is lower than 30 states.
Earlier this year, City Council passed a resolution, introduced by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D.-2nd District, urging the General Assembly to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
