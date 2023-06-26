House Democrats say

Pa. House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-191st, says rise in minimum wage to $15 is one step closer to becoming law. — Associated Press Photo

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

State House Democrats say the bill the body passed last week to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour is closer to becoming law, because of similar bills in the Senate and the backing of Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pa.-D.

If it happens, it would be the first time the minimum wage was raised in more than a decade.

