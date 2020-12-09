Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19, state officials announced Wednesday.
The governor said in a statement that he tested positive during a routine test Tuesday, adding that he has no symptoms and is feeling well.
Wolf is currently following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health Guidelines and quarantining. The governor’s wife, Frances, is awaiting test results and is quarantining as well.
“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic,” Wolf said.
“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder … that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease.”
Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible and physically distance from those outside their household
The commonwealth on Wednesday reported 8,703 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 445,317. There are 5,561 individuals hospitalized with the virus, with 1,160 in intensive care.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,300 since the end of September, according to the health department.
