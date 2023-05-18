Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says “For too long, there has been a stigma around mental health care – but that’s changing with this generation.” —AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publicly renewed his calls for a $500 million investment in state funding for student mental health initiatives at a National Governors Association roundtable focused on improving youth mental health.

Shapiro was joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Delaware Gov. John Carney for the NGA roundtable that was held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

