Elected officials and local activists gathered at Mosaic Community Church where Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that he is calling on the state legislature to abolish the death penalty in of Pennsylvania.
Shapiro’s announcement marks the first time a Pennsylvania governor has officially asked legislators to get rid of the death penalty.
“Several governors have called on lawmakers to reform our capital system to study what changes could look like. You see, they've been open to the idea that our capital sentencing system is flawed but fixable," he said. "I believe, respectfully to my predecessors, that that misses the mark. That's why today I am respectfully calling on the General Assembly to work with me to abolish the death penalty once and for all here in Pennsylvania.
“We need to begin the process of not doing more studies, but passing a bill to abolish the death penalty. Pennsylvania should do what 25 other states have done in either outlawing the death penalty or refusing to impose it, including our neighbors, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia. You see, I think this must be bigger than studying this issue or just reviewing the system. We shouldn't aim to fix this system. The Commonwealth should not be in the business of putting people to death, period. That is my view. I want you to know that I believe this, not just intellectually, but I believe this in my heart at its core. For me, this is a fundamental statement of morality, of what is right and what is wrong, in my humble opinion.”
Twenty-seven states allow the death penalty, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Shapiro also announced that he will be giving reprieves to any execution warrants that come to his desk, extending the execution moratorium that was previously put in place by former Gov. Tom Wolf during his time in office.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, there are 101 prisoners on death row in the state. In the years since the death penalty was reinstated in 1978, Pennsylvania has seen three people executed, with the last execution occurring in 1999.
“As attorney general, I had the privilege of seeing our criminal justice system up close as the chief law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth. Through that experience, two critical truths became clear to me about capital sentencing in our Commonwealth. The system is fallible, and the outcome is irreversible. The system is fallible, and the outcome is irreversible,” Shapiro said.
“I have painstakingly considered every aspect of Pennsylvania’s capital sentencing system, reflected on my own conscience, weighed the tremendous responsibilities that I have as governor," he said. "When an execution warrant comes to my desk, I will sign a reprieve.”
State Sen. Vincent Hughes said at the event that the death penalty “does not work, does not offer justice and it does not deter.”
“Governor, thank you. To make this official declaration less than 30 days into your administration, and I applaud you for stepping up in such an aggressive way in less than a month of your time in office, we are affirming (a) simple statement," he said. "It does not work. It does not deter. (It is a) system that … is unjust, does not achieve justice far too many times. There is no justice served by the death penalty. … This is a statement (that) buttresses us to move further down the path of real justice in our criminal justice system. … This affirming statement … provides us the foundation, allows us to strengthen our efforts to get some kind of justice and some kind of transformation in the lives of people who deserve justice in every step.”
Mayor Jim Kenney, also spoke at the news conference, thanked community leaders and criminal justice advocates for “acting as a catalyst for change” in this matter.
“I support the governor's criminal justice reform efforts, and I'm proud to stand alongside everyone here today as Pennsylvania puts justice first and takes meaningful steps to reexamine and repair our flawed legal system," he said. "It's simple: States should not be in the business of killing people, especially when we know that a person is more likely to be sentenced to death if they are poor or Black. We must work together to do better and to do what is morally right.
“I commend Governor Shapiro for calling on leaders from across the Commonwealth to choose a different path, one that is not poisoned with discrimination. In Philadelphia, we're also committed to finding new ways. Since we assumed office, we have worked to end mass incarceration and address systemic racism that causes significant harm to our Black and brown communities. Today's announcement is a vital step forward that will bring positive change to the legal system and place Pennsylvania on the right side of justice.”
Shapiro has yet to formally introduce a bill that would abolish the death penalty, but is expected to work with lawmakers to introduce legislation to that end.
