OK, let’s get this out of the way right now: Air travel, in our modern age, is mostly a bittersweet symphony of baggage fees, long waits, overpriced soft drinks, and crushed knees in economy-class seats apparently designed by Jawas for other Jawas.
Now take that, and add incidents of pandemic-induced air rage that underscore the insane usefulness of duct tape, and it’s a wonder that any of us stuff ourselves into aluminum cylinders that are entirely dependent upon arcane laws of physics to stay aloft, in the first place.
But some good news, at least: Those interminable wait times and unpleasant confrontations with mask-refusing passengers will take place in moderately more pleasant surroundings thanks to a $70 million infusion of federal money heading to Pennsylvania’s airports courtesy of the new infrastructure law.
“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said in a statement.
“These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania,” Casey continued, most likely in that trademark soft and calming voice entirely suited for lulling someone into not committing an act of air rage, and instead reading quietly from a three-month-old issue of Sky Mall.
The statement from Casey’s office was the latest iteration of an ongoing public relations blitz by President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol Hill to highlight the benefits of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, even as they try to push the White House’s domestic agenda past a massive, Manchin-shaped obstacle in the U.S. Senate.
And Casey, ever the White House loyalist, was unrelentingly on-task in the statement his office released, highlighting the economic benefits of the federal money (which, it should be noted, likely will not result in your getting the entire can of Diet Coke).
“I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania — over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy,” he said.
Below, via data supplied by Casey’s office, a look at the allocations for Pennsylvania’s airports.
