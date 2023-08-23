America Protests BLM Mainstreamed

FILE - In this June 6, 2020, file photo, a protester looks up at a sign that reads "Black Lives Matter" in Marseille, southern France, during a protest against the recent death of George Floyd.

NEW YORK — A New York City man who menaced Black Lives Matter protesters wearing a glove with serrated blades and then got in his SUV and tried to run them over has been convicted of nine counts of attempted murder and other charges, prosecutors announced.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday after a two-week trial for threatening peaceful demonstrators on June 2, 2020, during a wave of protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

