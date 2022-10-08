Mary Shadd Cary is celebrated as the first Black woman to own and operate a newspaper anywhere in North America and she has ties to West Chester.
There’s even a plaque in downtown Toronto, Canada, that honors the accomplishments of this Black woman born Oct. 9, 1823, in Wilmington, Delaware, and who spent part of her young life in West Chester.
Recognition of Cary’s accomplishments in journalism and her activism for equal rights also exists in the Canadian cities of Chatham and Windsor as well as in the U.S. capital of Washington, D.C.
The D.C. house where she once lived is listed as a National Historic Landmark.
Cary began publishing “The Provincial Freeman” in Windsor, Canada, in March 1853.
She moved the weekly newspaper to Toronto in 1854 and then to Chatham before lack of adequate finances ended publication of the newspaper in 1859. Owning and operating the “Freeman” made Cary the first female of any race to publish a newspaper in Canada.
The Canadian Encyclopedia lauds Cary for her “important role in giving Black people a voice and advocating for women’s rights.” In 1994, authorities in Canada listed Cary as a “Person of National Historic Significance.”
Another distinction for Cary is being the second Black woman to earn a law degree in the United States. Cary earned that achievement in 1883 when she graduated from the Law School of Howard University at the age of 60.
America’s National Park Service credits Cary as “one of the most outspoken and articulate female proponents of the abolition of slavery of her day” plus her promotion of equality for all people.
Despite Cary’s multiple accomplishments — including decades of teaching in various locations, often in schools that she founded — today she is relatively unknown, rarely mentioned among luminaries in African-American history.
For example, as a journalist, Cary has not gotten the attention given to anti-lynching investigative journalist Ida B. Wells. In discussions about women’s rights and suffrage, Cary does not receive recognition comparable to Sojourner Truth. Cary’s activities for suffrage and women’s rights included testimony before the U.S. Congress’ Judiciary Committee and her founding of the Colored Women’s Progressive Franchise Association.
Historians describe Cary as a tall, slender, attractive woman. Legendary scholar W.E.B. DuBois once described Cary as “well-educated … with determination shining through her sharp eyes.” Accounts credited her as a tenacious fighter who would quickly challenge whites and Blacks, men and woman alike in her efforts to improve the lot of Black people. One comment about her editorials in the Freeman newspaper noted she “served meat strong even for the time and few cared to digest it.”
Born Mary Shadd, she was the oldest of the 13 children of free Black parents, Abraham and Harriet Shadd. Her parents, both anti-slavery activists, moved the family from Wilmington to West Chester in 1833 because Delaware barred education for Blacks. Cary was educated by Quakers in Pennsylvania. She began teaching as a teenager and during her life taught in schools in West Chester, Norristown, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Canada.
Cary made a mark in life by wading into the middle of one of the most contentious debates of her era: the emigration of Blacks to Canada to escape the evils of American slavery or racism against free Blacks. Cary advocated for Blacks moving permanently to Canada while other Black leaders of that era considered emigration as an option until slavery in America ended. About 20,000 U.S.-born Black people — enslaved and free — moved or escaped to Canada between 1800 and 1865, according to historical records.
Cary moved to Windsor, Canada, to help Black emigrants in 1851, a year after the U.S. Congress expanded harsh provisions in the Fugitive Slave Act. In Windsor, Cary founded a school for Black and white students, an integration opposed by some Black leaders in Canada.
In Canada, Mary Shadd married Thomas Cary in 1856. He died in 1860. The couple had two children.
Mary Shadd Cary returned to the U.S. during the Civil War to recruit Blacks to fight for the Union Army. After the Civil War, she returned to teaching, continued in journalism writing articles for several Black-owned publications and went on with her rights activism. She died in 1893.
