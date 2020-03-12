Jurors found a New Jersey police officer guilty of official misconduct after he was captured on a body camera hitting a handcuffed teenage girl.
The panel Wednesday was deadlocked on whether John Flinn, 29, of Williamstown, had endangered the welfare of a child.
Flinn was suspended from the Gloucester Township Police Department after the 2018 incident in which he responded to a reported disturbance and encountered the 13-year-old.
Read more at NBC Philadelphia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.