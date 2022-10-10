US-politics-crime-Bannon

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a press conference to discuss the charges against Steve Bannon in New York on September 8, 2022. - Bannon, 68, Donald Trump's former advisor, was indicted on state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an alleged online scheme to raise money for the construction of the US-Mexico border wall. (Photo by Alex Kent / AFP) (Photo by ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images)

 ALEX KENT

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.