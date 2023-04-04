Jordan Casey

Jordan Casey is the director of HOPE, which started in July 2021 as an acknowledgement of the relationship between public health outcomes and housing access. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Leitzell)

 Elizabeth Leitzell

A new rental housing coalition in Delaware County wants to break down the barriers of access for low- and moderate-income households.

Led by the Foundation for Delaware County’s Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE), the Delaware County Rental Housing Coalition is focused on bringing various stakeholders together to ensure that there are no gaps in communication in all sectors of housing.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

