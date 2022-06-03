Educators looking to become school leaders in Pennsylvania can now enroll in the National Aspiring Principal Fellowship, an online principal certification and master’s degree program aimed to train and support more leaders of color.
The fellowship, which is designed to boost the number of principals of color leading K-12 schools across the country, is through a first-of-its-kind partnership between the national nonprofit New Leaders and historically Black institutions Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.
“Clark Atlanta University has a 156-plus year history of preparing educated teachers of color,” said J. Fidel Turner, dean of Clark Atlanta University School of Education.
“When we talk about fundamentally changing what is happening in education in our country, this is what we mean transforming the system so that every school is led by an equity-focused principal with the highest expectations,” Turner said.
“The participants in the program will benefit from the cutting edge innovative attributes New Leaders brings to the table, but also from the rich history that we have in terms of preparing equity-based, thoughtful, intentional leaders as well,” Turner added. “We’re really proud of this relationship and we think it’s going to be an excellent fit for the university as well as for future leaders.”
Clark Atlanta University will be offering the principal certification track and the master’s degree track while Morehouse College will be offering only the principal certification track.
The fellowship combines online learning with a residency program that allows aspiring principals to apply their new professional learning immediately in their own schools and in their current roles.
Fellows then hone their leadership skills via rigorous coursework, expert coaching from successful school leaders and a virtual learning platform that offers a highly interactive user experience.
Through state approvals of New Leaders and Clark Atlanta’s programs, fellows can seek direct certification or reciprocity to serve as principals in 37 states and Washington, D.C.
“We’re currently accepting applicants for a January cohort to begin,” said Denise Dennis, national senior executive director of the National Aspiring Principles Fellowship. “The fellowship offers two different tracks at Clark Atlanta University.
“There’s a certification only track, which is for people that already have a certification and a masters that would like to add on to that cert,” Dennis said.
“Then there’s a master’s plus certification track and that’s for people who are seeking a master’s degree and would like to get certified as well,” Dennis added. “The certification track we envision people completing within a year and for the master’s program we’re looking closer to a year and a half.”
Turner said educators who participate in the fellowship will be a part of Clark Atlanta University’s alumni.
“They can always come back to us for help, support and guidance; that relationship doesn’t end when they graduate,” Turner said. “They will always have that lifetime network in support from Clark Atlanta University.”
Today, nearly half of the 50 million students in public schools identify as people of color, while only 1 in 5 principals do. Only 11% of principals are Black and just 9% are Hispanic.
According to research by the Wallace Foundation, principals of color deliver better outcomes for students of color and are more effective at hiring and retaining teachers of color.
“Children who can see themselves as a leader in a school makes a difference in terms of how they view education and how they see themselves as future leaders in education,” Turner said.
“They also have role models and mentors. Research indicates that children who have principals and teachers of color perform better in schools. It also helps in terms of relationships with the community,” Turner added.
Through the fellowship, Dennis said she wants participants to examine education policies and practices.
“The program does a really good job of pushing prospective leaders to constantly examine history, identity policy and practice and thinking about how those things continue to influence contemporary practices in schools so that it can create equitable systems for all students that they’re serving,” Dennis said.
“Placing an intentional focus on the talents and assets that the students and communities bring is really important,” Dennis added. “We just want to ensure that all practices, policies and environments really promote equity and excellence for all students.”
For more information on the program, visit https://www.fellowship.newleaders.org/
